Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 3 degrees Celsius

Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana with the mercury dropping to under 5 degrees Celsius in several places. Several parts of the two states also witnessed fog in the morning.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place with a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala experienced cold conditions and the minimum temperature in the city stood at 6.3 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius in Karnal.

Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded 5.4, 3.5 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab too, there was no let-up in cold wave conditions. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 7.2, 4.9 and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 5 degrees Celsius and SBS Nagar 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

