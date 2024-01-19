Image of Lord Ram made with 2.3 lakh 'diyas' in Latur

An image of Lord Ram has been made on a 15000 square foot plot using 2.3 lakh 'diyas' in Latur in Maharashtra to mark the idol consecration of the deity's temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The image, which was made by more than 100 artists between January 14 and January 19, was unveiled on Friday evening by local MP Sudhakar Shrangare.

He said, on the day of the idol consecration, flowers will be showered on the image from a helicopter, while giant screens will beam the Ayodhya event live.

A 'havan' (fire ritual) was also held on Friday between 12 noon and 6pm, he said.

