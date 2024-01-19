Left Menu

Snap-E Cabs, Jio-bp launch EV charging hub in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:27 IST
Snap-E Cabs, Jio-bp launch EV charging hub in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ride-hailing service provider Snap-E Cabs and Jio-bp on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub here, which houses 150 stations.

Located in the basement of Axis Mall here, the hub includes 26 stations equipped with “one-hour” rapid charging technology, according to a statement.

It will operate under the Jio-bp brand, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and British Petroleum.

The hub was inaugurated in the presence of Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, and Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & North-East India.

Mayank Bindal, Founder and CEO of Snap-E Cabs, emphasised on the importance of minimising downtime for electric cabs, a key focus area for the company.

''With readily available charging infrastructure, we can ensure cabs stay on the road and contribute to cleaner air,'' Bindal said.

Snap-E Cabs currently operates 700 charging stations across India, and is in a lease agreement for the Kolkata charging hub, officials said.

The company plans to expand its network to “2,500 charging stations” by the end of the current fiscal, they said.

The event also included a symbolic ride by the diplomats in an electric vehicle driven by a woman chauffeur trained under the EV cab drivers training initiative supported by the UK-India ASPIRE programme, the statement said. The initiative showcases the commitment to promoting gender equality and skill development in the EV sector, it said.

Snap-E Cabs is also actively collaborating with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to establish more EV charging stations in and around the city, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024