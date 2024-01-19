Snap-E Cabs, Jio-bp launch EV charging hub in Kolkata

Ride-hailing service provider Snap-E Cabs and Jio-bp on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub here, which houses 150 stations.

Located in the basement of Axis Mall here, the hub includes 26 stations equipped with “one-hour” rapid charging technology, according to a statement.

It will operate under the Jio-bp brand, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and British Petroleum.

The hub was inaugurated in the presence of Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, and Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & North-East India.

Mayank Bindal, Founder and CEO of Snap-E Cabs, emphasised on the importance of minimising downtime for electric cabs, a key focus area for the company.

''With readily available charging infrastructure, we can ensure cabs stay on the road and contribute to cleaner air,'' Bindal said.

Snap-E Cabs currently operates 700 charging stations across India, and is in a lease agreement for the Kolkata charging hub, officials said.

The company plans to expand its network to “2,500 charging stations” by the end of the current fiscal, they said.

The event also included a symbolic ride by the diplomats in an electric vehicle driven by a woman chauffeur trained under the EV cab drivers training initiative supported by the UK-India ASPIRE programme, the statement said. The initiative showcases the commitment to promoting gender equality and skill development in the EV sector, it said.

Snap-E Cabs is also actively collaborating with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to establish more EV charging stations in and around the city, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)