Left Menu

IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 57 pc to Rs 1,458 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:45 IST
IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 57 pc to Rs 1,458 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 57 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,458 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, on lower provisioning and better interest income.

The LIC-controlled bank had a net profit of Rs 927 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.

The bank's interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 6,541 crore, as against Rs 5,231 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 4.69 per cent as on December 31, 2023, as against 13.82 per cent as on December 31, 2022.

Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 0.34 per cent, as compared to 1.08 per cent at the end of December 2022.

As a result provisioning and contingencies came down to Rs 320 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 784 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.17 per cent as on December 31, 2023.

During the quarter Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 20.32 per cent, as compared to 20.14 per cent at the end of December 2022.

The bank has not raised capital during the December quarter and the earlier funds have been fully utilised, it said.

The government, which owns over 45 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, plans to sell its stake in the bank and the process could gather pace next financial year.

Meanwhile, life insurance behemoth LIC, which has a 49.24 per cent shareholding, is keen to hold strategic stake in the bank so that it can enjoy the benefit of bancassurance channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024