Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Goa casinos to remain shut for 8 hours on Jan 22

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 13:13 IST
Ram temple consecration: Goa casinos to remain shut for 8 hours on Jan 22
  • Country:
  • India

The operations of all casinos in Goa will remain shut for eight hours from 8 am on Monday as a mark of respect for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an official from a casino management company said on Sunday.

There are six off shore casinos and several on shore casinos operating in Goa. The off shore casino vessels are anchored in the Mandovi river near state capital Panaji.

It has been decided that all the casinos will close their operations from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, Shrinivas Nayak, director of the Majestic Pride group which operates some of these casinos, told PTI.

''When everyone is keeping their businesses closed and holidays have been declared to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event, why should we not do it,'' he said.

The Goa government has already declared a holiday on Monday for all government, semi-government and autonomous bodies on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024