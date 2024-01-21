Left Menu

Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport due to storm

Parts of the west and northwest were placed under a more severe red warning. Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cancelled 130 flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of strong winds expected when Storm Isha reaches the Netherlands, the airport said on Sunday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-01-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 23:45 IST
Airlines cancelled 102 flights in and out of Dublin airport on Sunday due to a storm that was forecast to rage for the rest of the day, the airport operator said. Storm Isha had also forced 24 aborted landings by 1700 GMT, while 27 flights opted to divert to other airports, Dublin Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Ireland's national meteorological service Met Eireann issued an orange weather warning early on Sunday for most of the country, including Dublin, meaning the winds could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area. Parts of the west and northwest were placed under a more severe red warning.

