Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rocks southern Xinjiang, China - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 10:19 IST
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang, China on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xinjiang
- German Research Centre for Geosciences
- China
Advertisement