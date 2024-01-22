Philippines condemns 'provocative action' by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 22-01-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 10:58 IST
- Philippines
The Philippines condemns the latest "provocative action" by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen, the spokesperson of the National Security Council said on Monday.
Jonathan Malaya in a television interview was referring to a report by the Philippine coastguard at the weekend about a Jan 12 incident where it said Chinese coastguard instructed fishermen to return sea shells collected near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, then drove them away.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
