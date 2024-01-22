US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits fresh record high in bull-market momentum

The S&P 500 touched a fresh record high on Monday in another session of gains for Wall Street's major indexes, with investors monitoring the ongoing corporate earnings season and any clues on interest-rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.75 points, or 0.15% at the open, to 37,919.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.61 points, or 0.28%, at 4,853.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.08 points, or 0.54%, to 15,393.05 at the opening bell.

