Left Menu

Hubble observes two interacting spiral galaxies

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:09 IST
Hubble observes two interacting spiral galaxies
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Dalcanton (University of Washington), and R. Windhorst (Arizona State University); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

This new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two spiral galaxies engaged in a gravitational dance. The galaxy pair, called Arp 300, consists of UGC 05028, the smaller face-on spiral galaxy, and UGC 05029, the larger face-on spiral galaxy.

The asymmetric and irregular structure of UGC 05028 is quite distinct in this new Hubble image. The bright knot visible to the southeast of the UGC 05028's center is likely the remnant of another small galaxy possibly in the midst of merging with UGC 05028. If confirmed, that remnant will eventually merge with the bar of stars visible in Hubble images of the galaxy, resulting in a central bulge similar to that of Arp 300's larger companion galaxy, UGC 05029.

UGC 05029 boasts a prominent spiral structure and multiple hot, blue giant stars visible on the side facing UGC 05028. The interaction between the two galaxies is likely resulting in this enhanced star formation.

The Hubble image also features another edge-on spiral galaxy lying below UGC 05029 but is too faint to be resolved into star-forming regions. The five objects arranged above it are presumed to be a cluster of distant background galaxies.

Hubble looked at this interacting galaxy pair to study the relationship between the overall physical characteristics of galaxies and their star formation.

Galactic interactions play a crucial role in shaping cosmic landscapes. With more than 33 years in orbit and 1.5 million observations, Hubble plays a key role in capturing the essence of such events.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024