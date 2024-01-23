Left Menu

Two suffocate to death in sleep after fire at workshops

Two persons died apparently of suffocation in their sleep after a fire broke out in two adjoining workshops near Pune city in Maharashtra early on Tuesday, officials said. As the fire engulfed both the units, two people sleeping inside the door-making workshop died of suffocation.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons died apparently of suffocation in their sleep after a fire broke out in two adjoining workshops near Pune city in Maharashtra early on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at 2.25 am in Walhekar Wadi in Chinchwad area within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, they said.

''The fire broke out at two workshops located next to each other. While one unit is involved in making aluminium doors, the other is a packaging workshop,'' a fire brigade official said. ''As the fire engulfed both the units, two people sleeping inside the door-making workshop died of suffocation. Their bodies were found later. Besides that, the material stored at these units, an air compressor and a car were gutted in the blaze,'' he said.

People living in adjacent buildings were evacuated and the fire was doused, the official said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

