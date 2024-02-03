Leisure Valley Park tile theft: Haryana govt orders action against four, including retired official

Left Menu

The Haryana government has ordered disciplinary action against three officials and a retired MCG executive engineer in connection with the theft of tiles worth about Rs 21 lakh used for building a helipad in Leisure Valley Park here for Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit in 2016.An order issued by the Urban Local Bodies ULB Department directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram MCG to file charge sheets against the four and submit them to it along with an action taken report.In November 2016, Modi addressed a public meeting in the Leisure Valley Park ground.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:53 IST
The Haryana government has ordered disciplinary action against three officials and a retired MCG executive engineer in connection with the theft of tiles worth about Rs 21 lakh used for building a helipad in Leisure Valley Park here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2016.

An order issued by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to file charge sheets against the four and submit them to it along with an action taken report.

In November 2016, Modi addressed a public meeting in the Leisure Valley Park ground. Ahead of his visit, a helipad was built in the park using around 2.5 lakh tiles worth about Rs 21 lakh which were later stolen.

The work was carried out under the supervision of former MCG executive engineer Dharamveer Malik.

The ULB Department has asked the MCG to file charge sheets against Malik, an assistant engineer and two junior engineers.

''After due examination, the government has decided to take disciplinary action against Dharambir Malik, the then executive engineer (now retired), under the provisions of Rule-12 (2)(b) of the Haryana Municipal Services (Pension Rules, 2016) with Rule-7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

''Further, the government has also decided to take disciplinary action under Rule-7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016 against Krishan Kumar, the then junior engineer (now assistant engineer), Municipal Corporation, Gurugram as both engineers have been found prima facie responsible for the missing/theft of paver blocks at Leisure Valley Park,'' the order stated.

The two junior engineers facing action are Bhupender and Mahboob Ali.

''It has been directed by the competent authority to send the appropriate draft of charge sheets against Dharambir Malik, the then executive engineer, now retired, and Krishan Kumar, assistant engineer of MCG, within 15 days positively,'' the order said.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said, ''A letter has been received from the ULB secretary regarding the theft of tiles during the PM's visit. Apart from the charge sheets against the concerned officers, an action taken report will also be sent to ULB soon.''

