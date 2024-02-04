NASA rover on lookout for dust devils on Mars

As the southern hemisphere of Mars welcomes the arrival of spring, it also marks the beginning of the dust season - a period of increased dust activity, including the elusive dust devils, which NASA's Curiosity rover is keenly observing.

The rover's vantage point allows its team back on Earth to scrutinize the canyons it has traversed for signs of dusty gusts. Dust devils, essentially whirlwinds that pick up dust and debris as they move, are a common sight on Mars during this season.

Since its landing in August 2012, Curiosity - the largest and most capable rover ever sent to Mars - has been to explore the Gale Crater to investigate the Martian climate and geology and assess whether the planet ever had the conditions necessary to support microbial life.

Scientists monitor dust devils and seasonal dust activity as it helps them understand how dust storms initiate and evolve on the Red Planet, which can impact future crewed and uncrewed missions and the safety of spacecraft and rovers operating on the planet. It also contributes to enhancing the knowledge of the planet's climate system, including wind patterns and seasonal changes.

Despite wear and tear from its 11-year journey, the small SUV-sized rover continues its exploration of our nearest planetary neighbour. Now in its fourth extended mission, NASA's Curiosity is currently close to the base of the upper Gediz Vallis ridge, with the mission team hoping to evaluate the processes that deposited sediment in this ridge to understand its origin and how it was later eroded to its current form.