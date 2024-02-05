Left Menu

UN refugee chief warns Europe of a new influx of Sudanese migrants if Sudan's conflict continues

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:38 IST
UN refugee chief warns Europe of a new influx of Sudanese migrants if Sudan's conflict continues
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Europe may have to deal with a new flow of Sudanese migrants if a cease-fire agreement isn't signed soon between Sudan's warring sides and relief efforts aren't strengthened, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said Monday.

"The Europeans are always so worried about people coming across the Mediterranean. Well, I have a warning for them that if they don't support more refugees coming out of Sudan, even displaced people inside Sudan, we will see onward movements of people towards Libya, Tunisia and across the Mediterranean," Filippo Grandi said. "There is no doubt.'' More than 9 million people are thought to be internally displaced in Sudan, and 1.5 million refugees have fled into neighbouring countries in 10 months of clashes between the Sudanese military, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary group commanded by Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict erupted last April in the capital, Khartoum, and quickly spread to other areas of the country.

Grandi said several countries neighbouring Sudan — Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia — have their own "fragilities" and will be unable to give refugees enough assistance.

He said refugees will move further toward northern counties like Tunisia, where some have been documented planning to cross to Europe.

"When refugees go out and they don't receive enough assistance, they go further," Grandi said.

He said the war in Sudan is becoming fragmented, with a number of militias controlling areas. "Militias have even less hesitation to perpetrate abuse on civilians," he said, suggesting that it would create even more displacement.

Grandi also said conflicts in places like Sudan, Congo, Afghanistan and Myanmar should not be overlooked during the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

"Gaza is a tragedy, it needs a lot of attention and resources, but it cannot be at the expense of another big crisis like Sudan," he said.

Grandi spoke a day after visiting Sudan and Ethiopia, which is recovering from a two-year conflict in its northern Tigray region.

The United Nations says at least 12,000 people have been killed in Sudan's conflict, although local doctors groups say the true toll is far higher.

Dagalo's paramilitary forces appear to have had the upper hand over the past three months, with their fighters advancing to the east and north across Sudan's central belt. Both sides have been accused of war crimes by rights groups.

Regional partners in Africa have been trying to mediate an end to the conflict, along with Saudi Arabia and the United States, which facilitated several rounds of unsuccessful, indirect talks between the warring parties. Burhan and Dagalo are yet to meet in person since the conflict began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024