Study finds body temperature is linked to depression

A study from UC San Francisco revealed that individuals with depression may benefit from lowering their body temperatures, as they tend to be higher.

Updated: 10-02-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A study from UC San Francisco revealed that individuals with depression may benefit from lowering their body temperatures, as they tend to be higher. The study, published in Scientific Reports, does not clarify whether depression causes increased body temperature or vice versa. People with depression may have a higher body temperature due to impaired self-cooling, increased heat output from metabolic processes, or a combination of the two.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 20,000 international participants who wore a device that measures body temperature and also self-reported their body temperatures and depression symptoms daily. The seven-month study began in early 2020 and included data from 106 countries.

The results showed that with each increasing level of depression symptom severity, participants had higher body temperatures. The body temperature data also showed a trend toward higher depression scores in people whose temperatures had less fluctuation throughout a 24-hour period, but this finding didn't reach significance.

The findings shed light on how a novel depression treatment method might work, said Ashley Mason, PhD, the study's lead author and associate professor of psychiatry at UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences. A small body of existing, causal studies has found that using hot tubs or saunas can reduce depression, possibly by triggering the body to self-cool, for example, through sweating.

"Ironically, heating people up actually can lead to rebound body temperature lowering that lasts longer than simply cooling people down directly, as through an ice bath," said Mason, who is also a clinical psychologist at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health. "What if we can track the body temperature of people with depression to time heat-based treatments well?"

"To our knowledge, this is the largest study to date to examine the association between body temperature - assessed using both self-report methods and wearable sensors - and depressive symptoms in a geographically broad sample," added Mason. "Given the climbing rates of depression in the United States, we're excited by the possibilities of a new avenue for treatment." (ANI)

