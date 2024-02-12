Left Menu

Governor announces tunnel road construction in Bengaluru to alleviate traffic congestion

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:45 IST
Governor announces tunnel road construction in Bengaluru to alleviate traffic congestion
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday said construction of a tunnel road in the city is intended to reduce traffic congestion in the Bengaluru Metropolitan area.

In his customary address to both Houses of Legislature at the beginning of the budget session, he said a feasibility report is being prepared for construction of the tunnel road in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Highlighting various developmental projects being undertaken by the government in the state capital, the governor said that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase-2A from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapuram (19.75 km) and Phase-2B Krishnarajapuram to Kempegowda International Airport works are under progress and have been planned to be completed by June 2026.

He said that the Cauvery Water Supply Phase-5, which will supply 775 Million Litres per Day (MLD) additional drinking water to 110 village areas included in the BBMP, is intended to be commissioned in March this year.

Noting that the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project has been taken up in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka and the Railway Departments, Gehlot said that civil works of the Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara (25 km) corridor in this project have started.

The tender for civil works on Heelalige–Rajanukunte (46.24 km) corridor has been finalised, and the work will begin soon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024