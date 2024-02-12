Bitcoin hits highest in more than two years
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bitcoin rose by 4% to $49,477.75 on Monday, its highest since December 2021.
The cryptocurrency has risen some 15.7% so far this year, helped by regulators approving U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs and expectations for interest rate cuts.
At 1535 GMT, bitcoin was up 3.9% on the day at $49,390.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement