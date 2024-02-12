Left Menu

Bitcoin hits highest in more than two years

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:07 IST
Bitcoin rose by 4% to $49,477.75 on Monday, its highest since December 2021.

The cryptocurrency has risen some 15.7% so far this year, helped by regulators approving U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs and expectations for interest rate cuts.

At 1535 GMT, bitcoin was up 3.9% on the day at $49,390.

