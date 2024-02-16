Get ready to witness once-in-a-lifetime show: Unique binary star system poised for visible eruption

T Coronae Borealis, a unique binary star system situated in the Northern Crown constellation, approximately 3,000 light-years away from Earth, could be visible to the naked eye in the upcoming weeks or months - a rare celestial event not witnessed since 1946.

The star system is again showing signs that the eruption might happen again any day now, NASA tweeted on Thursday.

Also known as the "Northern Crown's Jewel," T Coronae Borealis comprises a white dwarf and a red giant. The red giant acts as a celestial benefactor to its companion white dwarf. As the red giant sheds material from its outer layer, the white dwarf captures some of this matter, leading to an accumulation on its surface that eventually triggers a nova eruption.

Once its brightness peaks, the star may remain visible to the unaided eye for up to six days, and even longer - over ten days with the help of binoculars. This provides a rare opportunity for skywatchers to witness a cosmic spectacle firsthand.

Astronomers are not merely waiting for the flare; they are poised to observe it across a spectrum of light beyond the visible, including gamma rays and X-rays. This multi-wavelength approach will provide insights into the mechanics of the eruption and contribute valuable data to the study of stellar phenomena.