Fire breaks out in slum in outer Delhi, shanties gutted

Nearly 130 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum area near Shahbad Dairy in outer Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday. No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out on Sunday night. Fire officials said they received a call regarding the fire at 10.17 pm on Sunday. ''A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely. No one was injured in the incident. Nearly 130 shanties were gutted,'' the official said. The visuals showed a thick smoke at the spot. Several people became homeless following the incident. At least 11 people - the factory owner and 10 workers - died and four others were injured in a fire that broke out in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening. Last year in May, 15 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. No injury was reported in the incident.

