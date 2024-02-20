Jaisalmer, several other places in Rajasthan, receive rain

Several parts of Rajasthan, including desert region Jaisalmer, received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours due to the impact of western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, light to moderate rain was recorded in Jaisalmer, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts and surrounding areas in the last 24 hours.

Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan recorded 39 mm of rain, the maximum, followed by Sikar in eastern Rajasthan, which got 10 mm of it.

A circulation system has formed over Pakistan and the surrounding Punjab region, which has increased the likelihood of light rain with thunder and lightning in parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and hailstorm at isolated places on Tuesday, a MeT department spokesperson said.

There is a possibility of cloudy sky in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions and light rain in some places.

In most of the remaining parts, however, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry for the next three to four days.

The minimum temperature in Churu was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Other places recorded 12 degrees Celsius or more.

The spokesperson said that mercury has started soaring in many areas of the state.

