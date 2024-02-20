Left Menu

Jaisalmer, several other places in Rajasthan, receive rain

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:54 IST
Jaisalmer, several other places in Rajasthan, receive rain
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Rajasthan, including desert region Jaisalmer, received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours due to the impact of western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, light to moderate rain was recorded in Jaisalmer, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts and surrounding areas in the last 24 hours.

Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan recorded 39 mm of rain, the maximum, followed by Sikar in eastern Rajasthan, which got 10 mm of it.

A circulation system has formed over Pakistan and the surrounding Punjab region, which has increased the likelihood of light rain with thunder and lightning in parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and hailstorm at isolated places on Tuesday, a MeT department spokesperson said.

There is a possibility of cloudy sky in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions and light rain in some places.

In most of the remaining parts, however, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry for the next three to four days.

The minimum temperature in Churu was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Other places recorded 12 degrees Celsius or more.

The spokesperson said that mercury has started soaring in many areas of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024