PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:01 IST
Sonowal launches projects worth Rs 308 crore for development of waterways in Northeast India
  • India

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched projects worth Rs 308 crore for the development of waterways in Northeast India.

According to an official statement, the minister also laid the foundation stones for the construction of Custom Immigration Office in Dhubri, with an investment of Rs 7.5 crore, and the construction of the compound wall for the IWAI Jogighopa terminal.

The statement said two electric catamarans at Guwahati will be deployed by August 2024.

The electric catamarans, developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited for Rs 36 crore, will enhance communication facilities for the people of Guwahati, it added.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said the Dredging Corporation of India will commence dredging operations in the North East.

Projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated in the North East under the Sagarmala programme, with a particular focus on enhancing inland waterways in Assam, it said.

