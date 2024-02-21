Left Menu

MCD plans to install solar panels on rooftop of historic Hardayal library

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 20:49 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The municipal corporation has planned to install solar panels on rooftop of the historic Hardayal library in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The over 160-year-old library in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area is housed in a heritage building. It was christened as Hardinge library in 1916 and boasts of a rich collection of books in Hindi, English, Urdu, Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit.

A meeting of the library's managing committee was held on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Among the agenda was a plan to install solar panels on the rooftop of the historic Hardayal Municipal Public Library, he said.

The official said that a decision was taken in the meeting to install the solar panels.

It was also discussed that efforts will be made to reinstate a group of old employees of the library who were earlier ''removed'' before the new management took office last year.

On October 30 last year, the officials had said that a new managing committee has been formed for the Hardayal library here with Councillor Preeti getting elected as its secretary.

The Delhi mayor is the ex-officio chairperson of this library.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently said that five months' pending salaries of 96 employees of the Hardayal library had been released, adding that there was now an ''honest government'' in the municipal corporation that works for commoners.

The released salaries in lump sum pertained to the five months of 2021, according to an official statement.

