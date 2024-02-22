Left Menu

SpaceX to launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit tonight

SpaceX to launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit tonight
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX will be launching 22 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit tonight (February 22) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch is targeted for 8:11 p.m. PT, with backup opportunities available until 11:44 p.m. PT.

Thursday's launch marks the 19th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, Korea 425, and eight Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch the launch event live on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff.

In parallel, SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than 12:04 a.m. EST on Friday, March 1.

