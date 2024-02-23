Navi Mumbai civic body submits draft development plan to govt
The draft development plan for the Navi Mumbai area, the first since the civic body was established 33 years ago, has been submitted to the Maharashtra government for approval, municipal administrator Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday.
The draft development plan was published on August 10, 2022, under Section 26(1) of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act 1966 and more than 16,000 suggestions and objections were received, an official said.
''We formed a planning committee to address these concerns. The committee submitted its report to the NMMC administrator on February 16. Among the key changes proposed in the draft development plan is the optimization of reserved plots. The total number of reservations have been reduced from 625 to 537,'' the official said.
The draft plan lays emphasis on developing sports facilities, redevelopment of schools and buildings and reorganisation of public amenities, he said.
The plan also aims to unlock the development potential of private lands in areas like Airoli, Digha, Ilathan, Borivali, Adivali, and Bhootvali by reserving plots for road networks and public facilities to boost overall development.
