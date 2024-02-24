Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region -GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 04:46 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
