Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region -GFZ

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

