Budget session begins in Uttarakhand Assembly

26-02-2024
The five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly began on Monday with Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) addressing the House, drawing its attention to achievements of the state government during the ongoing fiscal, including the passage of India's first Uniform Civil Code.

''By passing a legislation on the UCC in accordance with the vision of our Constitution-makers, the Assembly has made Uttarakhand the first state in the country to bring uniformity in all the laws related to personal civilian matters...,'' Singh said.

Women across all faiths and communities have been empowered by the Uniform Civil Code, which gives them equal marriage, divorce, alimony and property rights, the governor said.

The three G20 summits held in Uttarakhand which were attended by delegates from 40 countries and international organisations helped the state earn an identity at the international level, he said.

The Governor also spoke of the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun in December to promote the state as an investment destination.

''The atmosphere in Uttarakhand is conducive not only to 'Ease of Doing Business' but also 'Peace of Doing Business','' Singh said, adding that Uttarakhand has steadily improved its ranking in the reform programmes of the Centre.

The governor also dwelt on steps taken by the Centre as well as the state government to create better branding facilities and marketing avenues for Uttarakhand's distinctive local handloom and handicraft products like Bhotia dann (rugs), Aipan, Ringalcraft, nettle (bicchu ghaas) and Nainital's artistic candles.

He highlighted the steps being taken after the investors' summit to bring private investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Singh also spoke of the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, under which 48 temples have been identified for redevelopment.

''Work is being done on 16 of them in the first phase for planned infrastructure development,'' he added.

The Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express train will be launched in April from various stations across the country for Kathgodam and Tanakpur railway stations in Uttarakhand, Singh said.

Badrinath is being developed as a smart hill town and a new Uttarakhand Tourism Policy, 2023, has also been promulgated to attract private investment in the tourism sector, he said.

