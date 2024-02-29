Left Menu

Govt approves Rs 6,728 cr for construction of 8 stretches on Frontier Highway spanning 305 km

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 18:59 IST
Govt approves Rs 6,728 cr for construction of 8 stretches on Frontier Highway spanning 305 km
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved an allocation of Rs 6,728.33 crore for constructing eight stretches on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh as Intermediate Lane Road, spanning 305.50 km on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode, an official statement said on Thursday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X said the development aims to enhance connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic progress.

The Frontier Highway construction is expected to curb migration, encourage reverse habitation towards Arunachal Pradesh's border regions, Gadkari added.

Furthermore, he said these frontier highway stretches will establish crucial road infrastructure, linking significant river basins, facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state.

According to Gadkari, this predominantly greenfield road will connect sparsely populated Upper Arunachal areas, which are ideal for tourism, projecting increased traffic due to burgeoning tourism in future.

In a separate post on X, Gadkari said the ministry has approved Rs 3,549.48 crore for construction and strengthening of various National Highways projects in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

