Himachal CM announces Rs 1,500 per month to women in 18-60 age group

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 17:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from the next financial year. This was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing the media here, he said that Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative -- Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna -- annually and over five lakh women would be covered under it.

He said that with this, five out of 10 poll promises have been fulfilled and reiterated that the old pension scheme was restored benefitting 1.36 lakh employees of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

