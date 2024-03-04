Two labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses on them in Indore

Indore on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a construction site in the Usha Nagar locality, said Sanju Kamle, in-charge of Annapurna police station.

The police rescued the labourers trapped under the debris in an hour-long operation and rushed them to the nearest hospital, he said.

Their condition is said to be out of danger after treatment, the official said.

The police are probing the incident, and appropriate legal action will be taken against the contractor if there is any negligence on his part, he said.

