Himanta lays foundation of 100-bed hospital in Assam's Kamrup

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 18:18 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday laid the foundation of a 100-bed hospital at Azara in Kamrup district that will offer several essential healthcare facilities.

"Laying the foundation stone for the 100 bed Azara District Hospital on Day 4 of #VikasYatra. Once completed this ₹116 cr hospital will offer 14 essential healthcare facilities," Sarma said on X.

He also inaugurated the south bank corridor of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge.

"Built at ₹326cr this iconic project will decongest the city and comes with a noise barrier," he said.

As part of the Assam government's 'Vikas Yatra', Sarma will be inaugurating or laying foundations of projects worth Rs 1,208 crore for the greater Guwahati region during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

