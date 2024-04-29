KKR Thwarts Delhi Capitals' Ambitions, Restricting Them to 153/9
Delhi Capitals were stopped at 153/9 by Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 67 runs in the powerplay while losing three wickets. However, the visitors simply caved in after the dismissal of their skipper Rishabh Pant (27 off 20 balls).
Batting at number nine, spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten 34 off 26 balls.
Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy finished with excellent figures of 3/16 in four overs, while the returning Vaibhav Arora too impressed, an unplayable delivery getting him the wicket of Shai Hope. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 153/9 in 20 overs (Kuldeep Yadav 34 not out; Vaibhav Arora 3/16, Vaibhav Arora 2/29).
