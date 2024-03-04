Man killed in suspected elephant attack in Karnataka

A 60-year-old man died in a suspected elephant attack near Galibeedu village in Kodagu district, officials said on Monday.

Achchappa was returning home after his daily labour on Saturday evening when the incident happened in the foothills of Nishane Betta, they said.

Some passerby found the victim's body on Sunday morning and informed the police, officials said.

When officials reached the spot, they found footmarks of an elephant in the vicinity. ''Elephant dung was spotted and some trees were also uprooted,'' a senior forest official said. ''After the post-mortem, the doctor also opined the cause of death to be elephant attack.'' Achchappa was unmarried and living alone, he added.

