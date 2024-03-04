Science Experience Centre will contribute to realizing PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public grievances, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that the first-ever "Science Experience Centre" would contribute to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and dedicated it to young minds and potential Startups.

He was addressing the gathering after laying foundation stone of the first-ever "Science Experience Centre" and an exclusive "Biofuel Centre" in the premises of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, along with Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The Science Experience Centre has been set up by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India, a premier national R&D organisation that is among the world's largest publicly funded R&D organisation, and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Science Experience Centre is primarily engaged in spreading the culture of science in the society, especially among students, with a motto of 'Communicating Science to Empower People' by developing Exhibits/Exhibition/Galleries etc. and also organizing Interactive Science Education programs.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Science Experience Centre will definitely inspire the young minds of our nation and encourage them to come up with innovative ideas for Startups. He further said that our culture will not move forward without science and science will not be fully accomplished without culture.

CSIR and NSCM, with their proven expertise in their respective areas and having overlapping objectives to promote science as a culture, and joining hands to set up the Science Experience Center at CSIR-IICT's premises in Hyderabad, is an immense need of the country, he said.

The Minister, who is also the Vice President of CSIR, said that the CSIR, the largest scientific R&D organization with about 8,000 S&T staff, is an innovative engine of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the CSIR addresses national needs through its innovative research, strong fundamental science, industry partnerships, entrepreneurship, translation research, capacity building, and policy making.

He further said that some of the significant contributions of CSIR in the past decade include the development of an indigenous two-seater Hansa-NG aircraft for pilot training, Bio-jet fuel for sustainable aviation, developing India’s own footwear sizing system, earthquake resistant structures for seismic zone IV and V and India’s first fuel cell driven automotive.

Besides pioneering work in these areas, CSIR today has established many societal benefit programs that target marginalized communities including women, such as the Aroma Mission, sea weed cultivation, first ever demonstration of Heeng cultivation and the Purple Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government has been taking all the initiatives for the development of a scientific temperament and culture in the country. Events like the pandemic have only stressed the need to be equipped with science and technology and create awareness of society for science and scientific thinking, he said. In this regard CSIR played a crucial role in fighting against Covid, particularly CSIR-IICT's role in developing adjuvant for Covid vaccine is highly appreciated. India is promoting experience-based learning and CSIR is one of the forerunners, he added.

Stating that the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), under making, is the world’s largest integrated cluster in Hyderabad, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that for pharmaceutical industries with thrust on R&D and manufacturing, this cluster has been recognized as National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) by Government of India, given its national and international importance. Developed at international standards, Hyderabad Pharma City will harness the true value of symbiotic co-existence across pharmaceutical value chain, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the agrochemical industry widely acknowledges the fact that it is the technologies developed by CSIR-IICT that heralded development of the agrochemical industry in India. CSIR-IICT demonstrated that the Pheromone Application Technology (PAT) can be used as both monitoring and surveillance tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

The Union S&T Minister said that the CSIR envisages a vision of CSIR@2030 as to “Enhance quality of life of the citizens of India through innovative Science and Technology, globally competitive R&D, by developing sustainable solutions and capacity building to fulfil the dream of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. This vision of CSIR is aligned with the Government of India’s vision for the next 25 years ‘Amrit Kal’ by when Bharat celebrates its hundredth year of Independence in 2047, he said.

In this endeavour, said Dr Jitendra Singh, the creation of Science Centers and Science Cities in the country will also form the basis in nurturing future scientists of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)