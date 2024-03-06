Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:32 IST
Road ministry sanctions Rs 2,675 cr for four-laning of NH 748A in Karnataka
Represenatative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • India

The road ministry has sanctioned Rs 2,675.31 crore for the four-laning of the Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of National Highway-748A in Bagalkot and Belgavi districts of Karnataka on the hybrid annuity basis.

This initiative spans a total length of 92.40 km, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X.

He said this undertaking is an integral part of the Panaji-Hyderabad EC10 corridor. EC10 connects pivotal industrial hubs, including Panaji, celebrated for fishing, and tourism; Belgavi renowned for food grains, and milk products; Raichur, recognised for rice, cotton, groundnut, and pulses; and Hyderabad, distinguished for IT, Pharm, and Healthcare.

In a separate post, Gadkari said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 553.12 crore for the development and four-laning of the Krishnagar-Behrampore and Barasat – Barajaguli sections on National Highway – 34, spanning across Nadia, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas districts under the NH(O) plan.

The cumulative length of this project stands at 28.23 Km, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

