PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

- Jeremy Hunt unveils 10 bln stg national insurance cut in pre-election Budget - Private equity group Carlyle to take control of London airport

- Dermatology giant Galderma aims to raise $2.3 bln in Swiss IPO - MI5 lowers Northern Ireland's terror threat level

Overview - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced a 10 billion pound ($12.73 billion) cut in national insurance in his budget, while leaving the door open for more tax reductions before a national election expected later this year.

- Private equity group Carlyle will take control of Southend Airport after making a deal to resolve a dispute over a loan made during the pandemic. - - Skin care company Galderma plans to raise about $2.3 billion in a flotation on the Swiss stock as soon as this month.

- Britain's MI5 intelligence agency has lowered the threat level in Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism to "substantial", meaning an attack is likely, from "severe". ($1 = 0.7855 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

