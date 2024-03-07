SpaceX targets mid-March for Starship's third flight test

SpaceX has announced that the third flight test of its Starship - a fully reusable space transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond - could take to the skies as early as March 14, pending the green light from regulatory authorities.

Starship's third flight test follows on the heels of a series of successful milestones achieved during its second flight, which took place on November 18, 2023, from Starbase in Texas.

The upcoming flight test will be broadcast live approximately 30 minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX. Given the unpredictable nature of developmental testing, audiences are advised to stay alert to any schedule changes.

"The third flight test aims to build on what we’ve learned from previous flights while attempting a number of ambitious objectives, including the successful ascent burn of both stages, opening and closing Starship’s payload door, a propellant transfer demonstration during the upper stage’s coast phase, the first ever re-light of a Raptor engine while in space, and a controlled reentry of Starship," SpaceX said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the third flight test, Starship will also embark on a new trajectory designed to culminate in a splashdown in the Indian Ocean, allowing SpaceX to explore new in-space maneuvers and ensure maximum public safety.