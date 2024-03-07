Gujarat CM approves Dwarka-Okha authority to bring about all-round development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday sanctioned the formation of Dwarka-Okha Urban Development Authority to facilitate tourism and comprehensively improve infrastructure in the area.

The Dwarka-Okha Urban Development Authority will cover an area of 10,721 hectares and will include municipalities of Okha and Dwarka, surrounding places such as Arambhada, Surajkaradi and Beyt Dwarka, as well as parts of Shivrajpur and Varwala gram panchayats, a state government release said.

The authority, which will also develop Beyt Dwarka and Shivrajpur beach area, has been formed to accelerate and supervise infrastructure improvements, guaranteeing delivery of vital civic services and efficient management throughout the region, it said.

The formation of the authority comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the area during which he inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge connecting Okha and Beyt Dwarka. The PM also scuba dived to see the remains of the submerged old Dwarka city.

Adopting a holistic strategy, the objective is to provide pilgrims and tourists visiting these areas with a satisfying experience within a safe and secure environment, the release said.

''The collector of Devbhoomi Dwarka district will be the chairman. Secretary of Pavitra Yatra Dham Vikas Board, chief town planner, Dwarka district development officer, municipal commissioner of Rajkot, additional resident collector of Devbhumi Dwarka district will be members,'' it said.

Additionally, four locally elected members and president of the district panchayat will also be incorporated as members of this authority, while the state department of Urban Development and Urban Housing will draft plans under Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act 1976, it added.

The aim is to facilitate enhancements in infrastructure such as roads, street lighting, parks, drainage systems and also enable systematic urban planning within the region, it said. Dwarka, an age-old temple located along the Arabian Sea on the banks of the Gomti River, sees millions to tourists arriving annually to offer prayers to Dwarkadhish.

