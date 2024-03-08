Man attempting rock climbing plunges 30 feet in Thane, hospitalised

A 20-year-old man was grievously injured after he fell from a height of nearly 30 feet during rock climbing inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday, civic officials said.

The accident took place at the Tikujiniwadi amusement park end of SGNP around 8.30 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The man, Roshan Shah, was among a group of people who had gone to the protected forest, which straddles Mumbai and Thane, for rock climbing, he said. Shah, however, slipped and fell, he said. Firefighters and other civic rescuers rushed to the spot and brought Shah down the hill with the help of locals. He has been admitted to a private hospital and is being treated for serious injuries to the head, chest, hip, and hands, the official said.

