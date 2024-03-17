Left Menu

MP: Woman gangraped, consumes pesticide, hospitalised; one of two accused held

A married woman was gang-raped by two persons following which she consumed pesticide in Madhya Pradeshs Betul district, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred in Bordehi police station limits on Saturday and one of the two accused has been arrested, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police SDOP Shalini Paraste.The victim 38 was coming home on Saturday evening from a farm plot when two persons, one of them known to her, offered to give her a lift on their scooter.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:42 IST
MP: Woman gangraped, consumes pesticide, hospitalised; one of two accused held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A married woman was gang-raped by two persons following which she consumed pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bordehi police station limits on Saturday and one of the two accused has been arrested, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shalini Paraste.

''The victim (38) was coming home on Saturday evening from a farm plot when two persons, one of them known to her, offered to give her a lift on their scooter. The accused, however, took her to a deserted place and raped her,'' she said.

''Following the incident, she consumed pesticide and is admitted in Betul's district hospital. The police and tehsildar recorded the statements of the victim in the hospital and registered a zero FIR,'' the SDOP informed.

The case will be forwarded to Bordehi police station for further action, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024