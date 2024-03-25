Left Menu

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 25-03-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:06 IST
MP: 14 priests injured in fire in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
Fourteen priests, including 'sevaks' (assistants), were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

The blaze took place in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at around 5.50 am, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

''Fourteen priests suffered burn injuries. Some are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight have sought treatment in Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered. It will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain and a report will be submitted in three days,'' he said. ''The fire started as 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals) fell on the puja thali that contained burning 'kapoor' (camphor). It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze,'' he said.

The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras installed in the temple, an official said.

''The fire started after gulal was thrown as part of a ritual on the occasion of Holi. It caused burn injuries to priests, who were rushed to the district hospital,'' priest Ashish told reporters.

A large number of people, including some VVIPs, were present during the incident in the Nandi Hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum, but no injuries were reported among the devotees, officials said.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the incident was unfortunate and added he was in constant touch with the district administration.

Everything is in control, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

