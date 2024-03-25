Left Menu

Tunisia recovers bodies of 5 migrants off its coast

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 25-03-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 17:15 IST
Tunisia recovers bodies of 5 migrants off its coast
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's coastguard recovered the bodies of five migrants off the country's coast, the national guard said on Monday, bringing the death toll in one week to 11 migrants.

It added that coastguard rescued 663 migrants amid a noticeable increase in the flow of migration boats from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy coast in recent weeks with the improvement of the weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024