Tunisia recovers bodies of 5 migrants off its coast

Tunisia's coastguard recovered the bodies of five migrants off the country's coast, the national guard said on Monday, bringing the death toll in one week to 11 migrants.

It added that coastguard rescued 663 migrants amid a noticeable increase in the flow of migration boats from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy coast in recent weeks with the improvement of the weather.

