Left Menu

Delhi records warmest day of year so far, max temp at 37 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:00 IST
Delhi records warmest day of year so far, max temp at 37 deg C
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital recorded its warmest day this year on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

''On Wednesday, the capital experienced the warmest day, but due to the cloudy skies and light showers in some Delhi NCR areas, the heat was not felt,'' said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office.

In April, he said, the national capital may experience rising temperatures.

The weather office has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain and drizzling for the next three days, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 37 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 82 per cent and 33 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) shifted to the 'moderate' category with a reading of 177, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024