Modi changed India's image in 10 years, did more than Cong in 50 years: Ramesh Pokhriyal

He said before Modi took over as prime minister, India was looked upon as a land full of corruption where the entire development process was paralysed. Over the last ten years, Modi has changed Indias image all over the world through a slew of historic decisions, Pokhriyal said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:07 IST
Former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre when the country was gripped by despair and over the last 10 years he has changed India's image.

Addressing a press conference here, Pokhriyal said Modi took some big steps to bring about a positive change in the country when he became prime minister.

''Before 2014, a mood of despair prevailed in the country as a series of scams had earned it a dubious international image, '' Nishank said. He said before Modi took over as prime minister, India was looked upon as a land full of corruption where the entire development process was paralysed. But with Modi's arrival on the scene brought hope, he said. Over the last ten years, Modi has changed India's image all over the world through a slew of historic decisions, Pokhriyal said. ''Our government has done much more work in 10 years (of BJP's rule at Centre) than what the Congress governments did in 50 years,'' he said.

Pokhriyal, also a former minister in the Union government, especially highlighted steps taken to strengthen road, rail and air infrastructure by the Modi government. He also showered praise on the Modi government for empowering women and the poor and the construction work done in Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On the New Education Policy, Pokhriyal, during whose tenure as Human Resource Development Minister the policy was introduced, said it will lay the foundation stone of ''India's golden age''.

