Left Menu

NASA’s first robotic Moon rover is almost complete

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:41 IST
NASA’s first robotic Moon rover is almost complete
Image Credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's VIPER robotic Moon rover stands taller and more capable than ever after engineers integrated its mast in the clean room at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The mast instruments are designed to help rover drivers and real-time scientists send commands and receive data while the rover navigates around hazardous crater slopes, boulders, and places that risk communications blackouts. Before installation, the mast underwent a variety of testing and following the integration, engineers sent data through the rover using its antennas for the first time.

"VIPER’s mast, and the suite of instruments affixed to it, looks a lot like the rover’s “neck” and “head. The team will use these instruments, along with four science payloads, to scout the lunar South Pole," NASA wrote.

Short for the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, VIPER will be NASA's first mobile robotic mission to the Moon. During its nearly 100-day mission, the rover will get a close-up view of the location and concentration of ice and other resources at the lunar South Pole.

The VIPER rover will be delivered to the Moon by Astrobotic's Griffin lander and SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch vehicle as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative.

Data collected and transmitted by the rover back to Earth will bring scientists a significant step closer to NASA's ultimate goal of a long-term presence on the Moon, making it possible to eventually explore Mars, and beyond.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024