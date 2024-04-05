Earthquake shakes New York City area
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard.
The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.
The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- New Jersey
- The Fire Department of New York
- New York City
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia down Lebanon 2-0 to keep World Cup quest on track
Lebanon to complain to UN, saying Israel disrupts navigation systems
Lebanon to complain to UN, saying Israel disrupts navigation systems
Lebanon's displaced celebrate Ramadan amid fears that border conflict might become the ''new normal"
Lebanon to complain to UN, saying Israel disrupts navigation systems