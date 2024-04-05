Earthquake shakes New York City area

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.(AP) RUP RUP

