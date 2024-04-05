Left Menu

Bhubaneswar sizzles at 43.5 degrees Celcius

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:16 IST
Bhubaneswar sizzles at 43.5 degrees Celcius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intense heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Odisha with the mercury shooting up to 43.5 degrees Celsius at Bhubaneswar city on Friday.

According to a bulletin issued by IMD’s Bhubaneswar Centre, at least nine places, including Bhubaneswar, recorded a maximum temperature of 42 deg C or above during the day.

The maximum day temperature at Paralakhemundi was 42.6 deg C, it was 42.4 deg C at Talcher, 42.2 deg C at Malkangiri and Boudh, 42.1 deg C at Angul, and 42 deg C at each of Bolangir, Titlagarh and Nayagarh.

A total of 25 places in Odisha witnessed a maximum temperature of 40 deg C or above during the day.

The IMD centre said the maximum day temperature would be more than 40 deg C and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 deg C at many places over Odisha for another day (Saturday).

From April 7 to 10, the temperature is likely to go down by 2 to 4 deg C as most of the places in the state are likely to receive thunderstorms and rain during April 7, 8 and 9, said IMD’s weather scientist Umashankar Das.

Forecasting heatwave conditions on April 6, the weather office has issued a yellow warning (be updated) for the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, and Jharsuguda.

The IMD centre has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the day (11 am to 3 pm) and not to leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Election rallies/gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 am to 3 pm), it said.

People attending the rallies are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humidity and temperature areas, the advisory said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has directed Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Rourkela to open 'Jala Chhatras' (drinking water kiosks) to provide drinking water to commuters.

The state Labour department has asked all offices not to engage workers from 11 am to 3.30 pm due to the heatwave condition. The offices have to provide shelter/drinking water in the worksites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024