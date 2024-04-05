Ceiling collapses in Navi Mumbai building, no one hurt

The ceiling of a flat in a six-story building collapsed on Friday in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Sector 29, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation city engineer Sanjay Desai told reporters.

''Some work was going on in the upper floors when the ceiling collapse occurred on the first floor. The building was not declared dangerous and a structural audit was carried out two months ago. Some homes have been cleared as a precautionary measure,'' he added.

