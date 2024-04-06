Left Menu

New Zealand announces 'independent review' of 2050 methane targets

New Zealand's government on Saturday said an independent panel of experts would review the country's methane targets, with the aim of guiding domestic climate change goals for 2050.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-04-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 05:50 IST
New Zealand announces 'independent review' of 2050 methane targets
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand's government on Saturday said an independent panel of experts would review the country's methane targets, with the aim of guiding domestic climate change goals for 2050. "This independent review, which will report back to the government by the end of the year, will provide evidence-based advice on what our domestic 2050 methane target should be, consistent with the principle of no additional warming," Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said in a statement.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the review complemented a Climate Change Commission review of the 2050 targets and would "provide an input into the Government's response to the Commission's advice in 2025." The commission, a government body that advises on climate change policy, is currently reviewing the country's commitment to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases other than biogenic methane to net zero or lower, by 2050.

New Zealand, with a population of around 5 million people, has pledged to reduce biogenic methane emissions by between 24% and 47% by 2050 from 2017 levels. This includes a 10% reduction of biogenic methane emissions by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024