Left Menu

Weather service warns of cold temperatures

“An intense low-pressure system, known as a cut-off low, is forecasted to bring widespread showers and thundershowers to many parts of the country from Saturday until Tuesday,” SAWS said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:03 IST
Weather service warns of cold temperatures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of cold temperatures, widespread rainfall, and possible flooding over parts of South Africa.

“An intense low-pressure system, known as a cut-off low, is forecasted to bring widespread showers and thundershowers to many parts of the country from Saturday until Tuesday,” SAWS said.

An intense cut-off low developed along the west coast of the country from Saturday afternoon. It was then projected to move over the Northern Cape on Sunday. 

“.....reach the interior of the Western Cape on Monday, and exit along the southern coast of the Western Cape on Tuesday (9 April). Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected to develop over much of the country… and will continue until at least Tuesday where after calm and clear weather conditions will return to many areas. 

“Persistent showers and thundershowers may lead to flooding over the central and eastern parts of the country, particularly from Sunday into Monday, while severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and large amounts of small hail are possible over the western interior on Sunday into Monday,” SAWS said.

There is also an indication of heavy rainfall over parts of the Overberg and south-west coast of the Western Cape on Monday into Tuesday as the cut-off low exits along the southern coast of the Western Cape.

“The Cape south-west coast may also experience a strong to gale force south-easterly wind, which could affect coastal marine routines and operations.  Cool to cold maximum temperatures are also expected across parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Saturday, which will spread to the remainder of the country on Sunday into Monday.

“Day-time temperatures are expected to be in the high teens and low twenties across most parts and will even go down to the low teens over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal,” the weather service said.

SAWS will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather system and will issue subsequent updates as required.

Updated information in this regard will regularly be available at www.weathersa.co.za as well as via the SA Weather Service X account @SAWeatherServic. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
3
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024