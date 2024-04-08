Left Menu

Intense heat in parts of Rajasthan pushes mercury above 40 degrees Celsius

In the next 72 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.During this period, the maximum temperature is likely to be 42-43 degrees Celsius, 3-4 notches above normal at some places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and 39-41 degrees Celsius in most of the remaining parts of the state, the MeT department spokesperson said.Due to the influence of easterly winds from Tuesday, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorm and rain in eastern and southeastern Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Temperatures soared at many places in Rajasthan due to intense heat, with some parts of western Rajasthan recording over 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The MeT department said that storm and rain are expected in many areas from Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, some parts of jodhpur division saw maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. In the next 72 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

During this period, the maximum temperature is likely to be 42-43 degrees Celsius, 3-4 notches above normal at some places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and 39-41 degrees Celsius in most of the remaining parts of the state, the MeT department spokesperson said.

Due to the influence of easterly winds from Tuesday, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorm and rain in eastern and southeastern Rajasthan. Thunderstorm is likely to continue at isolated places on Thursday and Friday also.

From Saturday onwards, the onset of a strong western disturbance in the state is likely to increase thunderstorms, with maximum temperatures dropping by 2-3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

